Swiss National Bank Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.12% of EnLink Midstream worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,516,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,887,000 after purchasing an additional 875,090 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 21.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 68,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 40.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,169,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 628,792 shares during the last quarter. 37.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENLC opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 3.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 152.00%.

ENLC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. US Capital Advisors upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.47.

In other news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip purchased 8,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,355.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

