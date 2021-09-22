Swiss National Bank Purchases New Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 210,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 142,480 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,299,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,162,000 after acquiring an additional 150,605 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 542.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 32,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 2,280.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after buying an additional 375,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.24. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.01 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. As a group, analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FROG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

