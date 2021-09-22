Swiss National Bank Takes $3.44 Million Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 134,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $184,571.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $138,524.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,317 shares of company stock worth $801,093. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDMO shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.12. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.78 and a beta of 2.19.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

