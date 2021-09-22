Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLAY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAY opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.