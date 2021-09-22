Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.11.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWCH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

SWCH stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.13. 985,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.28 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Switch has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $27.03.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Switch will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other Switch news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 75,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,608,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 402,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,934.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 12,500 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $324,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 698,219 shares of company stock valued at $16,716,715 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Switch in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Switch by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Switch during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

