Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) were down 9.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.90 and last traded at $17.91. Approximately 24,964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 668,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $903.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,031.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $1,410,158.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,420.5% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,486,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,905 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $33,187,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,436,000 after purchasing an additional 842,389 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,528,000 after buying an additional 590,927 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,436,000 after buying an additional 516,961 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

