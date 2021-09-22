Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,938 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.77%.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,130.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

