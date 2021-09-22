Syntropy (NOIA) One Day Volume Tops $2.04 Million

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Syntropy has traded down 23% against the dollar. Syntropy has a market cap of $199.17 million and $2.04 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000954 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00055816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00129443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00012839 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00046167 BTC.

Syntropy Coin Profile

NOIA is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,446,793 coins. Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

