T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Holdings Cut by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 94.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,218 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,688,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,397,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $844,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.62.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,670 shares of company stock worth $3,979,627 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,168. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.20. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

