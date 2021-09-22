T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 37,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,389,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $203.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.20. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.58 and a 12 month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,627. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.62.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

