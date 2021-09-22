T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Short Interest Down 25.1% in August

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,830,000 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the August 15th total of 9,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.57.

NASDAQ TTOO opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.28.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 166.02% and a negative return on equity of 510.02%. The company had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 60.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 14,730 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 70.1% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 133,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

