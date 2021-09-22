Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,342,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,367,000 after purchasing an additional 84,863 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 41,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 59.3% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $13,801,000. 16.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

NYSE:TSM opened at $114.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $596.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $76.17 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4941 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 46.31%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

