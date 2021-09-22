Tatro Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Tatro Capital LLC lowered its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in Garmin by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Garmin by 34.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Garmin by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $166.30 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.85.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on Garmin to $171.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.04.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.