Taylor Wealth Management Partners Acquires 2,185 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 16,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $158,467. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKTS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.54. 550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 667.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.85%. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 501.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.