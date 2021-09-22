Taylor Wealth Management Partners Buys 1,460 Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned about 0.82% of Profound Medical worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PROF. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 13.8% in the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 165,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 221,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 40,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Profound Medical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 845,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,032,000 after buying an additional 20,477 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Profound Medical by 147.2% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 61,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

PROF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,568. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60. Profound Medical Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $292.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.13.

PROF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Profound Medical Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PROF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF).

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.