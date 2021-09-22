Taylor Wealth Management Partners Has $289,000 Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,505 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,958,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,434,009,000 after buying an additional 107,255 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,701,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,310,000 after acquiring an additional 261,301 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,600,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $579,031,000 after acquiring an additional 92,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $564,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.41.

Shares of ZBH traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.89. 9,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,567. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.15 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.68.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

