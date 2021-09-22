TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Short Interest Update

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 114,312.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.10. TCR2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

