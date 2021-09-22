TD Securities Upgrades Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Buy

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $175.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CNI. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.56.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $115.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The company has a market cap of $81.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,874 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $258,242,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,284,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,019 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 35.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

