TenX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $582,399.00 (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One TenX coin can now be purchased for $0.0512 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TenX has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. TenX has a total market capitalization of $10.51 million and $582,399.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00055405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00129706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00012659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00046390 BTC.

TenX Coin Profile

PAY is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

