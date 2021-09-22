Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Territorial Bancorp were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 254,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 16,922 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $232.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $30.04.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 26.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.77%.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

