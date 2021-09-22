The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Shares Up 4.8%

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 123 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.57). 92,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 249,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.50 ($1.50).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on shares of The City Pub Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of The City Pub Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

The stock has a market cap of £126.82 million and a PE ratio of -16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 117 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 125.06.

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 45 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

