The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,765 shares during the period. The Descartes Systems Group accounts for about 1.5% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 1.57% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $91,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 81.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after buying an additional 46,596 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.61.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.01. 10,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 104.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.67. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1-year low of $51.31 and a 1-year high of $86.88.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

