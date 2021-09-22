The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives $32.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.73.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,100,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,813,000 after buying an additional 1,256,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,646,000 after buying an additional 4,036,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,705,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,736,000 after buying an additional 1,096,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,877,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,600,000 after buying an additional 391,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $233,402,000.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

