The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Barings LLC

Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 195.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,003 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.75.

SHW traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.25. 12,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,021. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $310.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.13.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

