The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Position Cut by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The Toro were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in The Toro by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Toro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,485 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in The Toro by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 172,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,759,000 after purchasing an additional 81,305 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in The Toro by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in The Toro by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 450,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,455,000 after purchasing an additional 58,841 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTC opened at $98.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day moving average of $109.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $80.77 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The Toro’s payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

About The Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

