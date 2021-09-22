The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Baird Financial Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,653,403 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,364 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.7% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $642,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.19.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.85. 313,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,593,660. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.93. The firm has a market cap of $315.91 billion, a PE ratio of 280.61, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

