The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Stewart Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Stewart Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 7.8% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $15,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.19.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,593,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $315.05 billion, a PE ratio of 280.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.