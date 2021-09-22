The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.69% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.19.
Shares of DIS opened at $171.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.93. The Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $311.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.61, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
