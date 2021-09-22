The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.19.

Shares of DIS opened at $171.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.93. The Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $311.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.61, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

