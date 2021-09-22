TheStreet Upgrades The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) to “B-“

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $28.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.34. The company has a market cap of $957.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The Andersons has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $34.41.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Andersons will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Andersons by 226.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 94,052 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in The Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Andersons by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of The Andersons by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

