Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) Shares Purchased by Ramius Advisors LLC

Ramius Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) by 37.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,764 shares during the quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TBCPU. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,144,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,973,000.

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. 1,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,792. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

