TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Gap Down to $12.99

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.99, but opened at $12.19. TimkenSteel shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 5,329 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $573.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TimkenSteel news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMST. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

