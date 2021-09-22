Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,500 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the August 15th total of 208,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 668,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TLSA opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 469.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 69,729 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 49,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. It develops transformative therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, degenerative diseases, and cancer related to the liver. Its clinical pipeline includes Foralumab, Anti IL-6R, and Milciclib.

