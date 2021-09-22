Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.60 Million Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 41.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,004 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after buying an additional 42,397 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Under Armour by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 47,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

