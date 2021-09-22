Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.26 Million Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,530 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,177,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,810,000 after buying an additional 37,796 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,393,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,203,000 after buying an additional 358,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,388,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,891,000 after buying an additional 219,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

FLS opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.36.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

FLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.