Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Datadog by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.38.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $145.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -855.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.36. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $146.25.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 6,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $892,150.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $395,662.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,499.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,538,804 shares of company stock valued at $198,981,699 in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

