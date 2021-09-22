Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,397,046 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 19,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $789,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $78.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.65 and a one year high of $92.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

