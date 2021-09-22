Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $412,007,000 after purchasing an additional 76,025 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,000,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,916,000 after acquiring an additional 25,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,557,000 after acquiring an additional 135,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 697,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RL opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.64. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

