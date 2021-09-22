Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.2% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

HOG opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average of $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

HOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.16.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

