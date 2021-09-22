Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,050 call options on the company. This is an increase of 719% compared to the typical daily volume of 739 call options.

VSTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verastem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $516.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 9.01. Verastem has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. Analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Verastem in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Verastem in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Verastem by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 42,765 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

