Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cars.com Put Options (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,833 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 588% compared to the typical daily volume of 412 put options.

In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARS. Truist began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.23 million, a P/E ratio of 155.39 and a beta of 2.35. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Cars.com’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cars.com will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

