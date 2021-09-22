Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $15.10 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS:TRAUF opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. Transurban Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51.

Transurban Group Company Profile

Transurban Group Ltd. engages in the development, operation and maintenance of toll roads. It operates through the following geographical segments: Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in Australia and North America. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

