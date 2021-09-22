TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 76.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TravelCenters of America were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after buying an additional 55,476 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

Shares of TA stock opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.20. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.48 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.36.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.