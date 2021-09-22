Treat DAO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $131,552.00 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and $131,552.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for $3.51 or 0.00008094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00072759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00115568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00170364 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.65 or 0.06926800 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,565.94 or 1.00401622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.88 or 0.00790201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

