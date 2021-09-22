Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Trimble posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

TRMB stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.54. The company had a trading volume of 684,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,779. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. Trimble has a 12 month low of $46.78 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.31.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $7,941,058.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $188,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 1,240.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

