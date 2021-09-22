TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Holdings Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,647 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of TripAdvisor worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $267,786,000. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth about $106,660,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth about $76,430,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 69.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $201,416,000 after buying an additional 1,538,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth about $65,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.72. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. Analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.65.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

