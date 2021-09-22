Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Trading Up 2.1%

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU)’s stock price was up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$44.47 and last traded at C$44.06. Approximately 53,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 225,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.16.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$104.23.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$86.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$68.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 1.7207654 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

