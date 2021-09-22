TRON Price Tops $0.0951 on Major Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, TRON has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0951 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $6.81 billion and $1.69 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001358 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001433 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

