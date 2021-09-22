Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Winnebago Industries in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $7.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.90. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WGO. Truist cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $65.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.99. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.99. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.