Truist Securities Lowers TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Price Target to $29.00

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its price objective lowered by Truist Securities from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 205.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TCRR. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $362.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.10. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

