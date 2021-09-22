Truist Securities Lowers TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Price Target to $29.00

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its price objective lowered by Truist Securities from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 205.91% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on TCRR. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
Shares of TCRR stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $362.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.10. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.
TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile
TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.
