Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) CFO Purchases $31,600.00 in Stock

Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) CFO Brian M. Silver acquired 5,000 shares of Tscan Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $31,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,940. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.37. Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $14.71.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($7.04). The company had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCRX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

